BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Stefon Diggs is welcoming Cole Beasley back to the Bills offense with open arms.

“He spent some time away for a little while he had a little vacation but he’s back now,” Diggs told News 4’s Tara Lynch on Tuesday night during his surprise holiday celebration at the William Emslie YMCA in East Buffalo. “Everybody was excited to see him. I was. I hugged him like three times and I said let’s go back to work. We’re chasing something.”

Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Bills. The receiver was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.

“It’s exciting,” Diggs said. “We spent some time today. Lot of hugs, a lot of dap ups. It’s like having a family member back.”

The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) have won four straight games and have the inside track to clinch their third consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo hosts division rival Miami (8-5) on Saturday night.

Despite the success, the Bills continue searching for consistent production from their receiving group behind Stefon Diggs on an offense that ranks second in yards gained and sixth in yards passing in the NFL.

Diggs is carrying a majority of the load. His 94 catches for 1,239 yards and 10 touchdowns are nearly double that of Buffalo’s next receiver, Gabe Davis, who has 38 catches for 696 yards and six scores.

The Bills have had particularly inconsistent play at the slot receiver position, with Jameson Crowder sidelined since Week 5, and Isaiah McKenzie having difficulty filling the role.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

