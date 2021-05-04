Buffalo Sabres sign former Catamount Stefanos Lekkas

The Buffalo Sabres signed former UVM men’s hockey goaltender Stefanos Lekkas to a one-year contract. Lekkas served as Buffalo’s backup goalie on Monday night against the Islanders.

On Monday, Lekkas was signed to a Professional Tryout contract with the Sabres. A day later he’s earned a one-year deal.

During his time at Vermont, Lekkas made history. He recorded 3,913 saves which is the most in the Hockey East record books. While a Catamount, he finished with a 45-69-20 record. In the UVM record books, Lekkas ranks first in save percentage with .918.

Lekkas will be dressing as a backup again tonight in Buffalo’s final game against the Islanders. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

With his one-year deal, Lekkas will make a salary of $700,000.