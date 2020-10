Vermont field hockey high school playdowns began on Wednesday.

The No. 8 seed Burlington hosted No. 9 Rutland.

Burlington opened up a 1-0 lead over the Raiders with a goal by Dahilia Rubin. Shorty after Rutland’s Alexis Patterson scored a goal and tied the game at 1-1.

The game remained 1-1 through regulation. In overtime Burlington’s Skylar Clarke scored the game winner.

Burlington defeated Rutland 2-1. No. 8 seed Burlington will face No. 1 Bellows Falls on Friday.