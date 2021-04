The Seahorses spoiled MMU’s home opener with a heartbreaking finish at Cougar Field on Saturday.

Mt. Mansfield loaded the bases with just one out, but two Cougar batters struck out to end the game just short of a comeback, 4-3.

MMU lost its second in a row and fell to 1-2, while BHS improved to 2-0 to start the season. The Cougars stay home to host CVU on Tuesday, Apr. 27 at 4:30. Burlington will host a make-up game against St. Johnsbury on Monday, Apr. 26 at 4:30 p.m.