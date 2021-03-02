Burlington boys’ hoops falls to Champlain Valley

Redhawks improve to 5-1 with win over Seahorses

The Burlington Seahorses hosted fellow division one squad CVU on Tuesday night.

The CVU Redhawks opened up scoring with a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Burlington picked up momentum in the second quarter and entered halftime with a 23-15 advantage over CVU.

Ultimately, the Redhawks closed the game on a 19-4 run from the final seconds of the third quarter to defeat BHS 40-36.

Next up for Burlington, a road game at Colchester on Saturday, March 6 at 2:30 p.m. The CVU Redhawks return to action on Saturday as well hosting Rice Memorial at 2:30 p.m.