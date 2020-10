Seahorses pour it on against Mt. Anthony

The fifth-ranked BHS boys’ soccer team poured it on in a first round matchup against Mt. Anthony on Thursday afternoon.

Burlington senior Nash Barlow netted the eventual game-winner just two minutes in as the Seahorses claimed a resounding 9-0 victory.

BHS will meet the fifth-seeded Burr & Burton on Saturday, October 31, and MAU finished its season 2-5-1.