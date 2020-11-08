Burlington boys’ soccer wins D1 title in overtime thriller

An emotional roller coasted finished on a high for the BHS boys’ soccer team in the division I final on Saturday.

Essex scored a goal in overtime that was quickly waved off, and the Seahorses made their second chance count in a 1-0 victory on their home turf.

BHS junior forward Gonzalaiz Arakaza netted the lone tally and immediately raced to the student section with his team to celebrate the win.

Burlington has now defeated Essex for three of its four state titles, also doing so in 2016 and 1997.