Seahorses head to quarterfinals with win over Lakers

The #7 Burlington Seahorses hosted Chittenden County foe #10 Colchester in the VPA playdowns Tuesday afternoon.

BHS broke through in the 18th minute of the match. Jake Manley sent in a corner kick and Sam Hogg flew in for a header to put the Seahorses up 1-0.

Burlington added two more header goals, courtesy of Karl Daly and Kelvin Kibabuk.

The Seahorses sealed a 5-1 win, and will move on to play #2 South Burlington on the road at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25 in the quarterfinals.