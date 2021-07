Burlington native Ilona Maher made her Olympic debut on Wednesday evening. The Burlington high school graduate competed in a women’s rugby sevens match between the United States and China.

The U.S. defeated China 28-14. Ilona is one of 10 first-time Olympians on the United States roster.

Maher’s next game is scheduled for Thursday, July 29 at 5 a.m. EST.