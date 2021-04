BBA needed every bit of its hot start against CVU on Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs built a 7-3 lead at halftime, held off a late eight-goal surge from the Redhawks to earn a 14-13 win and improve to 2-0 to start the season.

CVU fell to 1-1, and will get ready for a road test against Rice Memorial on Thursday, Apr. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

.Burr & Burton will put it’s 2-0 mark to the test in its first home game against Mt. Mansfield on Wednesday, Apr. 21 at 4:30 p.m.