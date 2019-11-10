Burr & Burton is top dog in D1

The No. 3 Burr & Burton Bulldogs hosted No. 1 St. Johnsbury for the div. I state title game on Saturday.

Burr & Burton made the jump up from division II to division I. The reigning D2 champs went back-to-back in state titles.

The Bulldogs opened up scoring on its first possession. Joseph McCoy connected with Logan Morgan for a 7-0 lead.

The Bulldogs led 13-0 and the Hilltoppers answered less than a minute later. QB Trey Alercio found Austin Fenoff with a dime pass to put St. Johnsbury on the board. BBA led 13-7 over the Hilltoppers into the second half.

In the third quarter the Bulldogs raked in 21 points for a 34-14 advantage over St. Johnsbury.

Burr & Burton quarterback Joseph McCoy connected with wide receiver Logan Morgan and he tallied in 343 yards and three touchdowns.

McCoy went 22 of 32 for 531 yards and a total of four touchdowns.

“Just coming out here and winning it all and bringing it home is truly amazing. I mean, what a way to go out right. First year in division I and making history. I love it” said McCoy.

Wide receiver Logan Morgan shared his excitement about the big win.

“Oh my god, I feel amazing right now. I’m gonna go celebrate with my team. I can’t wait. This is gonna be so much fun, our first D1 win. There’s nothing better” said Morgan.

No. 3 Burr & Burton pulled the upset over No. 1 St. Johnsbury in a 47-20 final.