CA native Madelyn Roel commits to Vermont women’s basketball program

Madelyn Roel is a guard joining the UVM women’s basketball team this fall. Roel is an incoming freshman from Hacienda Heights, California.

Roel was named the San Gabriel Valley girls basketball player of the year. In addition to this honor, she was also named the Hacienda league MVP two years in a row. She will be joining Alisa Kresge’s program with a handful of new faces to the Cats program.

“The thing is, the younger the team the better it is to build chemistry easily. So, you know we won’t have seven seniors leaving after my freshman year. I’ll be able to build with this team and we can become a core group. The whole team connection will be better and we’ll be able to dominate on the court” said Roel.

Madelyn is also excited about being one of the few players to play division I from Los Altos high school. “I’m so excited to represent my school because it’s not a big school. It’s a small town so it’s exciting I’ll be able to represent”