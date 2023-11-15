Plattsburgh, NY – The Norwich and Plattsburgh State women’s hockey teams came into their 28th all-time meeting, ending with a 2-2 tie.

The Cadets scored just 61 seconds into the 2nd period, to go up 1-0.

Plattsburgh would respond with a pair of goals from Julia Masotta to Bridget Orr both times, they led 2-1 through 40 minutes.

Norwich would tie things up in the 3rd period, when Livia Brooks scores off the post. She assisted Taylor Girouard on the first goal of the game.

The game would end in a 2-2 tie.

Full highlights and hear from both teams in the video above.