Northfield, VT – Just 10 days after the Plattsburgh State Men’s Hockey team went to Kreitzberg Arena and won the First Light Shootout Tournament Title, the host Cadets have gotten their revenge.

Thanksgiving day weekend, both teams advanced to the annual tournaments’ championship game, where the Cardinals would beat Norwich on their home ice.

The regularly scheduled match up would have them meet up again on Tuesday night, where the Cadets were able to score two second period goals, which was enough to hold on for a 2-1 win.

Full highlights with the exclusive Plattsburgh State goal and near come back, only here. Check it out in the video above.