Callie Brownson named Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff

Former Dartmouth College coach Callie Brownson has blazed trails since she started coaching, and now she’ll be doing it in the NFL.

Brownson, who spent last season as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills, has been named the Chief of Staff for Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Prior to her time in Buffalo, she was the first full-time head coach in Division I football history as the Dartmouth College offensive quality control coach.

She also spent eight seasons playing professional football for the D.C. Divas of the Women’s Football Alliance.

She will be part of a coaching staff overhaul tasked with turning the Browns’ recent misfortune around. Cleveland has seen just two winning records in the past 21 seasons, and only one playoff berth. During that span, the team also saw 11 head coaches come and go. Last season, the Browns finished 6-10.