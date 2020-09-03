Cam Newton named Patriots starting QB & Captain

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick named Cam Newton the starting quarterback for the start of the 2020 season. On Thursday the news became official when Belichick mentioned the decision at a team meeting. Newton was competing against Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Newton was also named one of eight captains on the Patriots squad. There’s a total of three offensive captains, Newton, David Andrews and James White.

Newton has a 71-59-1 record as a starting quarterback. With 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions.

Newton had a strong training camp. Coach Belichick praised that Cam is one of the hardest working people he knows. It was visible through camp that Newton was the strongest of the three QBs.