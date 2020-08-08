Cam Newton: ‘Surreal’ to be playing for Patriots organization

Cam Newton spoked with media Friday morning and he shared that he was shocked when Bill Belichick called this summer.

As the Pats move forward without Tom Brady, they have Newton who couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of the organization. Newton spoke for the first time since signing a one-year deal with New England and shared that every day he wakes up a Patriot has been amazing.

“I think this opportunity is something that I wake up pinching myself every day” said Newton.

The QB competition between Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and Brian Hoyer is going to be the main focus of fans as the 2020 season begins. Assistant coach Jedd Fisch noted that all three are at different levels right now. “It’s been fun watching how they’ve all developed a relationship with one another” said Fisch.