The Habs’ recent coaching history has gone from one UVM hockey star to another.

Martin St. Louis has been hired as the Canadiens’ interim head coach, the team announced on Wednesday. The news came just hours after the team fired Dom Ducharme, another Vermont product.

St. Louis has had success at every level, and won a Stanley Cup in 2004 with Tampa Bay. He also won the Hart trophy in 2004 as league MVP, and that year was the first of two times St. Louis led the scoring in his career.

At UVM, St. Louis was a three-time ACHA First-Team All-American, and remains the Catamounts’ all-time leader in career points (267) and assists (176).

St. Louis has no prior NHL coaching experience, but served as a special teams consultant for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019.