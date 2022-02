UVM alum Dom Ducharme has been fired by the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday.

Ducharme began serving in an interim basis in 2021, and led the Habs to an improbably Stanley Cup Final where the team fell to Tampa Bay in five games.

The Canadiens removed the “interim” tag at the start of the 2021-22 season, but the magic could not carry over. An 8-30-7 start to the season led to Ducharme’s firing as head coach. In 83 regular season games, Ducharme led the Habs to a 23-46-14 record.