Canton Charge take Anthony Lamb sixth overall in NBA G League Draft

The former UVM standout didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called in this year’s NBA G League Draft on Monday afternoon.

Anthony Lamb was chosen with the sixth pick in the three-round process, held on Zoom by the 17 NBA G League teams taking part in the Orlando bubble next month.

Lamb saw limited action in this year’s NBA preseason, but was waived after making his debut with the Detroit Pistons.

The G League bubble will consist of the 17 NBA G League teams opting in to this year’s season as well as G League Ignite, a team comprised of future draft-eligible players. The season will be held entirely at Orlando’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, just like the resumed NBA campaign last season. The top eight teams from the G League regular season will advance to a single-elimination tournament.

The complete G League schedule for this season has not yet been announced.