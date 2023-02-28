PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team hosted Geneseo in the SUNYAC Semifinal, beating them 5-1.

The game was between the last two programs to win the men’s hockey title, with the Knight winning the last 4.

Now it’s Plattsburgh going back to the championship game for the first time since winning the conference title in 2017.

They beat the Oswego Lakers in that game, they will need to beat them again this year to bring home SUNY’s Top Prize.

Hear from the Plattsburgh men following their win over Geneseo, ahead of the now biggest game of the year, in the video above.