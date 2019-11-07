Cardinals book trip to SUNYAC final

Sports

Two late goals lift Plattsburgh St. to semifinal win

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Plattsburgh State men’s soccer earned the No. 2 seed and home field in the SUNYAC tournament semifinal match against No. 3 Buffalo State on Wednesday afternoon.

The game remained scoreless until the 86th minute of play.

PSU’s Andrew Braverman played a free kick into the box and Luke Rapaport flew onto the loose ball and buried it, giving Plattsburgh a 1-0 lead with 4:32 to play.

A few minutes later, the Cardinals struck again when Chris Robertson volleyed a strike past the keeper to lock down the 2-0 win.

Plattsburgh St. moves on to play No. 1 Oneonta in the SUNYAC championship at Oneonta on November 9 at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports