Cardinals book trip to SUNYAC final

Plattsburgh State men’s soccer earned the No. 2 seed and home field in the SUNYAC tournament semifinal match against No. 3 Buffalo State on Wednesday afternoon.

The game remained scoreless until the 86th minute of play.

PSU’s Andrew Braverman played a free kick into the box and Luke Rapaport flew onto the loose ball and buried it, giving Plattsburgh a 1-0 lead with 4:32 to play.

A few minutes later, the Cardinals struck again when Chris Robertson volleyed a strike past the keeper to lock down the 2-0 win.

Plattsburgh St. moves on to play No. 1 Oneonta in the SUNYAC championship at Oneonta on November 9 at 1:00 p.m.