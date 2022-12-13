Division III Men’s & Women’s hockey stay nationally ranked.

The Plattsburgh State women, won the East/West Tournament at Norwich University this past weekend, putting them back at the number 3 spot in the US College Hockey Online Poll. Norwich is ranked 7th, just one spot ahead of the defending national champions, Middlebury.

On the men’s list, the Norwich men, who beat Plattsburgh last week, is sitting 8th over all, with the Cardinal guys, still inside the top 15, at number 13 overall.

The Plattsburgh men’s hockey team also made an announcement, that the program’s 1980-81; and 2000-01 teams will be honored by the Plattsburgh State Athletic Hall of Fame. Also being recognized, will be long time men’s hockey head coach, Bob Emery.

They will be celebrated at the guys January 21st game, at home with Cortland.

More on the rankings, and the Plattsburgh State announcement, in the video above.