Plattsburgh, NY – The Middlebury men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up a road sweep on Wednesday night, at Plattsburgh State.

The men’s game saw Middlebury take as much as a 10 point lead with 7 plus minutes to play in the 2nd half, but then the come back was on for the Cardinals, creeping back in it with a big time three pointer, and steal & slam to help get the game into overtime.

P-State would strike first but it would be the Midd men that would come away with the win in the end.

The women’s game, saw Middlebury and Plattsburgh go head to head in the first game.

The Panthers would have the game in hand for most of the game to get the sweep for the Vermont college.

Highlights from both games, including an exciting 2nd half of the men’s game, in the video above.