Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition

Sports

Purple Knights fall to Cardinals in exhibition game on Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Purple Knights hosted the SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals for an exhibition game on Wednesday to start the 2019-20 season.

The Cardinals opened up with a 4-0 lead at the start of the second period, the Purple Knights tallied in three consecutive goals to cut the PSU lead 4-3.

In the final period Plattsburgh raked in a final goal for a 5-3 win over the Purple Knights.

SUNY Plattsburgh opens its season hosting Skidmore on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

St. Mike’s will start the regular season hosting Albertus Magnus on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football

More High School Football

Sports

More Sports

Trending Stories

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog