Cardinals defeat St. Mike’s in exhibition

Purple Knights fall to Cardinals in exhibition game on Wednesday

The Purple Knights hosted the SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals for an exhibition game on Wednesday to start the 2019-20 season.

The Cardinals opened up with a 4-0 lead at the start of the second period, the Purple Knights tallied in three consecutive goals to cut the PSU lead 4-3.

In the final period Plattsburgh raked in a final goal for a 5-3 win over the Purple Knights.

SUNY Plattsburgh opens its season hosting Skidmore on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

St. Mike’s will start the regular season hosting Albertus Magnus on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.