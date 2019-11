The Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team hosted SUNY Oswego for a NEWHL match up on Friday night.

The Cardinals hold a 34-1 record against the Oswego Lakers. The Cardinals led 1-0 into the second period.

In the second period, Plattsburgh scored a whopping six goals to power past Oswego in a 7-1 final.

The Cardinals improve to 4-0 overall. PSU returns to action tomorrow hosting Oswego for its second game of the two game series.