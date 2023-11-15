Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team has continued their unbeaten streak to the 2023-23 season. Their latest 2 wins moved them up three spots to the number one team on the latest US College Hockey Online Poll.

Plattsburgh, who was number 3 last week, beat nationally ranked Geneseo on Friday before beating Brockport the next night.

They are joined by Norwich in the top 15 on the division III men’s poll.

The Plattsburgh women, are number 3, with Middlebury and Norwich joining them.

The Vermont women dropped on spot in division I, with Clarkson and Saint Lawrence making the top list.

Dartmouth is also receiving votes on the D-1 men’s poll.

More on these details in the video above.