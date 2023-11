Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh State Cardinal men’s hockey team won their second straight Great Northern Shootout title on Saturday, beating Norwich 2-1.

The host school Cardinals won the tournament last year as well, on the road, beating the Cadets at Norwich. This also gives the cards a little revenge for losing in Plattsburgh, in last season’s NCAA tournament, in March.

Highlights from the championship game, and also the consolation game with Middlebury and St. Olaf, in the video above.