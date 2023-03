Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh State Cardinal Women’s hockey team has won every New England Women’s Hockey League since the conference’s inception, and that continued again in 2023.

The ladies beat Cortland in the league’s title game, 2-0, to win another NEWHL Championship. This gives Plattsburgh an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Full highlights from the final game, and hear from the Cardinals in the video above.