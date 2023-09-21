Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh State men’s soccer team hosted fellow North Country school, Potsdam on Wednesday night. The game would be the first SUNYAC game of the season for both schools.

The Cardinals came in unbeaten on the year, at (4-0-1) on the year, all in non-conference play. The Bears were coming off their lone loss of the year.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Plattsburgh would hit the back of the net four times in the second half to stay unbeaten on the season. They also get off to a perfect start in conference play.

