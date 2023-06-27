Plattsburgh, NY – Usually when Pro Fishing tournaments make their way to Lake Champlain, the winners come from southern parts of the country.

That would not be the case this time around as the Major League Fishing champion would be home grown Brett Carnright. The Plattsburgh native would hold off the field to win the 2023 championship. And that field would include his own cousin, Ryan Latinville, also from Plattsburgh, and would finish second place making for an all local top spots on the podium.

Hear from both guys, in the video above, as they make this year’s tourney a family affair.