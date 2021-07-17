Castleton men’s hockey names Kyle Richards ’14 head coach

The head coaching search is over for the Spartans, and their tabbing one of their own as the next bench boss.

Castleton men’s hockey announced on Friday that 2014 grad and last season’s graduate assistant Kyle Richards will fill the role.

Before returning to Castleton, Richards spent several years in the ACHA circuit, as head coach at West Virginia University and associate head coach at the University of Alabama.

In his four-year career as a member of the Spartans’ men’s hockey team, Richards won over 70-percent of his faceoffs, and tallied 30 career points behind ten goals and 20 assists.