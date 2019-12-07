Castleton men’s hockey upsets Norwich

The No. 2 Cadets scored just enough to get the socks on the ice in a loss to Castleton at Kreitzberg Arena on Friday night.

Castleton opened scoring with a pair of tallies in the second period, and that score held up in a 2-1 Spartans victory.

Junior forward Felix Brassard (St. Jean-sure-Richelieu, Quebec / Nepean Raiders (CCHL)) finally had an answer early in the second, and the first Norwich goal of the game cued the fans to throw socks over the boards. The socks are donated to those in need this winter.

Castleton junior forward Nick Gravina’s (Bloomingdale, Ill. / Springfield Pics) power play goal in the second stood as the game winner and pushed the Spartans to their first win over Norwich since 2016.

Norwich (8-2) returns from its holiday break hosting Assumption on Friday, January 3 as part of the Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament.

Castleton (3-6-1) travels to St. Michael’s College on Saturday, December 7 for a 4 p.m. matchup against the Purple Knights.