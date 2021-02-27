Castleton women’s hockey tops Norwich in OT

Spartans beat Cadets for the first time since 2016

The Spartans barely edged Norwich in a back-and-forth overtime thriller at Kreitzberg Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Freshman center Emily Harris played here 1:22 into the extra frame when she buried her own rebound to seal the 4-3 sudden-death victory.

Early in the third period, Norwich took its first lead of the game, but it only stood for 2:59 when freshman winger Riley Nichols knotted things back up at 3-3.

The other two Castleton goals came from sophomore center Brooke Greenwood 1:08 into the contest, as well as second-period deflection goal from sophomore Samantha Lawler. Spartans goalie Kristen DiCicco had to make 39 saves to keep her team afloat.

Norwich’s goal scorers were junior forward Carley Sedlar and sophomore forward Ingrid Holstad-Berge. Freshman center Melianne Reynolds also found the net in the second period for the first goal of her college career.

Norwich dropped to 0-1 to start the season, while Castleton improved to 3-1-1. The two teams conclude their home-and-home series at Spartan Arena in Rutland, Vt. at 4 p.m.