Castleton’s Casey Traill selected 25th in NWHL Draft

First player in program history to be selected

Castleton women’s hockey captain Casey Traill made history in the National Women’s Hockey League Draft on Tuesday.

The defender was selected by the Buffalo Beauts with the 25th pick, and became the first player in Castleton history to be drafted into the NWHL. She was also just one of two NCAA Division III athletes selected, along with Hamilton’s Missy Segall.

The South Shields, England native played nearly every game in her four years on the roster, with the exception of one lone contest her first year on the team.

In 93 career games with the Spartans, Traill tallied 13 goals and 20 assists for 33 points from the blue line.