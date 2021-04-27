Catamount coincidence: Kameron Gibson’s path to UVM

Kameron Gibson’s path through the transfer portal took him from one Catamount squad to another, even if he didn’t know it at first.

“I told one of my friends I was committing, and he was like, ‘you know that’s the Catamounts, right?’ and I’m like, ‘oh, snap,'” Gibson said. “It’s really funny because that’s what a lot of people having been saying, ‘you’re the first person in NCAA history to go from Catamount to Catamount.'”

Gibson spent three seasons with Western Carolina, and made the decision to transfer due to a complete overhaul of WCU’s coaching staff. Ultimately, his top two transfer destinations were UVM, along with his former head coach Mark Prosser’s new school, Winthrop. It was Vermont’s track record of success that led Gibson choosing the green and gold.

“It’s a winning culture,” Gibson said. “I was really excited about that and I felt like it was just the best fit for me to come in on a veteran team and contribute.”

The Cincinnati, Ohio native has started 55 of his 65 career games played, and made an immediate impact as a freshman at WCU. He posted 13.6 points per game and was named to the Southern Conference All-Freshman team, but a knee injury impacted both his sophomore and junior seasons.

“It was just tough to watch on the sideline for so long, knowing how effective I could be in the game,” Gibson said.

He finally got back to action in January 2021 for the second half of an already abbreviated campaign, and made his way into the starting lineup for seven of WCU’s final eight games of the season. In that span, he posted double-digit point totals in five contests, and began to find the same success he saw in a prolific freshman campaign.

“It was just cool to get back out there playing, really, because I just love basketball,” Gibson said.

We’ll get to see Gibson showcase his love for the game when he begins his (Vermont) Catamount career next season. The soon-to-be rising senior is grateful the blanket waiver provided him two more years of eligibility, especially since an injury has cut into a good portion of his career so far.