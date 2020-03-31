Catamount Country mourns the loss of faithful fan Mary Anne Gucciardi

Longtime UVM Athletics fan and supporter Mary Anne Gucciardi also known to many as “Mama Gooch” passed away on Sunday.

“For the past 50 years, no single person has symbolized the UVM Athletics Family more than Mama Gooch,” said Jeff Schulman Director of Athletics.

A handful of athletes from the UVM men’s basketball team shared their condolences and memories of Mama Gooch on their social media pages.

Many athletes remember Mama Gooch for always cooking Italian meals for their teams.

For UVM’s full statement click here.