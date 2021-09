While the Cats are on a losing streak, the awards are still coming in for UVM men’s soccer.

First-year defender Adrian Schulze has been named America East Rookie of the Week after netting his first collegiate goal in Tuesday’s tie against Siena.

The Bad Soden am Taunus, Germany native is the first Catamount to win Rookie of the Week this season, and the second UVM player to win a weekly award.

Vermont continues its non-conference slate on the road against Syracuse on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.