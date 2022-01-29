The Nanooks flipped the script in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

24 hours after being shut out, Alaska-Fairbanks keeper Gustavs Grigals made 28 saves in a 3-0 win against the Catamounts.

Fairbanks found the net twice in the first period, and freshman forward Anton Rubtsov’s opening tally also proved to be the game-winner as the Nanooks came away with the series split.

UVM fell to 5-16-2 this season following the loss, and the team will hit the road against Northeastern for its next contest on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.