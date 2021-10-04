Alyssa Oviedo earns America East Co-Offensive Player of the Week honor

Scored goals in both UVM women's soccer wins last week

UVM women’s soccer is back on a winning trend, thanks in large part to Alyssa Oviedo.

The Catamounts’ leading scorer found the net in both Vermont wins over the past week, including the game-winner in a 2-0 decision against NJIT on Sunday, Oct. 3.

The Clifton, N.J. native is currently pacing the Cats with four goals and one assist, and the squad is back even at 5-5-1 this season, including a 2-2 America East record.

Vermont’s next action takes them on the road against conference foe Hartford on Sunday, Oct. 10 at noon.