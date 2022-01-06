New dates have been announced for Vermont men’s and women’s basketball’s games against UAlbany, as well as an additional postponement for UVM women’s hoops.

Women’s basketball:

UVM will travel to UAlbany on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. (originally scheduled to be played at Vermont)

UVM will now host the Great Danes on Monday, Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. (originally scheduled for January 2 at UAlbany)

UVM’s game against Hartford on Saturday, Jan. 8 has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced in the future.

Men’s basketball: