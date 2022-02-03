UVM sophomore Aaron Deloney entered the first half like a man possessed on Wednesday night.

The guard scored 23 points before halftime, one more than the entire NJIT team, and the Catamounts cruised to a 90-67 win behind 51 bench points. Deloney finished 8-for-8 from the field with a career-high 24 points.

Usual suspects Ryan Davis and Ben Shungu tallied 16 and 14 points, respectively. UVM also out-rebounded the Highlanders 32-19 in the victory, and finished the night shooting 57.6-percent from the field and 47.8-percent from three-point range.

Vermont improved to 9-0 in conference play, and the team has won eleven in a row overall. Next up, the Cats hit the road to battle UMass Lowell on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m.