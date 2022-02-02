Make that one more UVM women’s hockey player on the Czech national team.

Senior goaltender Blanka Škodová has been named an alternate for the squad, and is headed to Beijing to represent her country.

“It’s been an interesting road for her, but really cool to add another Olympian,” UVM head coach Jim Plumer said. “To go over there and get that experience is phenomenal.”

The addition of Škodová makes four current and former Catamounts on the Czech team. She joins sophomores Natálie Mlýnková and Tynka Pátková, along with Sammy Kolowrat ’19.

Czechia opens up play for the women’s hockey field on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 11:10 p.m. against host nation China.