Both teams traded blows on Friday afternoon, but the Terriers stood tall when the final bell rang.

The Catamounts could not find the qualizer on a late power play, and BU escaped with a 4-3 decision in Gutterson Fieldhouse to start the two-game set.

UVM tied the score 1-1 with less than a minute remaining in the first, but the Terriers got it right back with 24 seconds left in the period, and the visitng team held the lead for the rest of the contest.

Vermont captain Kristina Shanahan tallied two goals in the loss, while senior forward Theresa Schafzahl posted a game-three points on three assists.

UVM fell to 19-10-2 (16-7-1 in Hockey East) following the loss. The Cats will try and rebound against BU in game two on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m.