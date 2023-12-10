UVM men’s and women’s basketball each faced non-conference opponents on Saturday.

The men were home against Colgate and despite a competitive first half, the Catamounts defense took their foot off the gas in the second and the Raiders hands Vermont just its third loss of the season 77-71. The Cats hadn’t lost at home since last December.

The women in with New York against Manhattan and allowed the Jaspers to outscore them by eight points in the fourth quarter to lose 53-43. Vermont drops to 6-5 overall.

Highlights above.