UVM men’s and women’s basketball played on the road on Wednesday night and both teams finished on top.

The women’s team played Army and had little trouble winning 62-42. Emma Utterback led all scorers with 18 points.

On the men’s side, the Catamounts played Northeastern without the help of two of their biggest stars; Shamir Bogues and Matt Veretto are each day-to-day with injuries sustained against Yale. Despite this, TJ Long put up 23 points to help Vermont to a 73-71 win. The Cats improve to 8-2.