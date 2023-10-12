Both UVM men’s and women’s hockey play tough opponents this weekend. The men play both St. Lawrence and Clarkson on the road and the women play #11 St. Lawrence.
To hear the team discuss their upcoming opponents, watch the video above.
by: Taylor Viles
