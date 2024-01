Catamount basketball enjoyed a successful Saturday in conference play against NJIT.

The men were at home and dominated the Highlanders from the opening tip-off to win 76-55. TJ Long led the Catamounts in scoring with 17 points and Aaron Deloney contributed off the bench with 12 points and seven assists.

The women played on the road and won 68-55. In the game, Delaney Richason scored her 1,000th career point.