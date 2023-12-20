The women’s team faced Sacred Heart at home on Wednesday morning for their last game before a holiday break and took full advantage of the home court. Vermont scored at least 70 points for the second straight game and Emma Utterback tied her season-high with 22 points as the Cats beat the Pioneers 70-64.

The men faced Toledo on Wednesday night and dominated the Rockets to win 86-60. TJ Long led Vermont in scoring with 19, while Matt Veretto had a bounce back game with 16 points.

Highlights and postgame reaction above.