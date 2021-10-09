Colgate men’s hockey outlasts Vermont for weekend sweep

UVM men’s hockey scored first for the second night in a row, but once again, it didn’t matter.

Colgate even the scoreboard on a four-on-four following a Raiders’ game misconduct, and the Catamounts couldn’t capitalize on a long power play to close out the first period. Colgate found the deciding tally in the third period and earned a 2-1 win against Vermont to claim the weekend sweep.

The lone UVM goal was the first of senior forward Nic Hamre’s collegiate career, and it gave Vermont an early lead just 2:37 into regulation.

Vermont fell to 0-2 to start the season, and the Cats will stay home for a standalone matchup against ninth-ranked Quinnipiac on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.